Meerut man shot at over 24 lakh dispute, critical

A man was allegedly shot at around 10 times while returning home after offering Friday prayers in Meerut on Friday, with three bullets hitting him, police said. Local residents took him to a hospital on a motorcycle, where his condition was reported to be critical. Police said the firing was allegedly linked to a dispute over money collected through a committee.

Police said the firing was allegedly linked to a dispute over money collected through a committee. (For representation)

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According to the family of Harun, 30, who is a scrap and property dealer, around ₹24 lakh was allegedly owed to him by Irshad, son of Bashir, a wholesale cattle feed trader. The family alleged that Harun asked Irshad to repay the money when the two encountered each other after Friday prayers, following which an argument broke out and Irshad allegedly opened fire.

Reports said the incident occurred on Fatehullapur Road under the Lohianagar police station area. Harun, a resident of Alibagh Colony, had gone to a local mosque for Friday prayers and was returning home when he allegedly encountered Irshad.

Harun’s brother Umar alleged that Irshad fired around 10 rounds from a pistol, three of which hit Harun. Despite being injured, Harun ran from the spot in an attempt to escape and collapsed around 500 metres away. Local residents then took him to hospital and informed his family, while the alleged attackers fled.

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{{^usCountry}} Umar further alleged that Irshad’s son also opened fire before both fled the spot. He claimed that Irshad had been asked to repay the ₹24 lakh on earlier occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Umar further alleged that Irshad’s son also opened fire before both fled the spot. He claimed that Irshad had been asked to repay the ₹24 lakh on earlier occasions. {{/usCountry}}

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Umar also alleged that Irshad threatened the family after the shooting and claimed that he was involved in the illegal arms trade and was not afraid of the police or administration. These allegations have not been independently confirmed by police.

According to officials, police reached Irshad’s house after receiving information about the shooting but found the main gate locked. Later, police detained three women from Irshad’s family for questioning and seized DVRs of CCTV cameras installed in the surrounding area.

Circle officer Sangram Singh said a case for attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS had been registered and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

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He added that the victim was shot with a pistol and police had recovered two weapons during the investigation.