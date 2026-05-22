Meerut nurse murder: Woman held, main accused on the run

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of 25-year-old nurse Anjali Sharma, whose body was allegedly dumped outside the emergency ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said multiple teams have been formed to nab the main accused. (For Representation)

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Police identified the arrested accused as Sajida. Investigators said Sajida helped her brother, Sufiyan, 28, a ward attendant at the same hospital, strangle Anjali to death and later transported the body in an e-rickshaw before abandoning it outside the emergency gate of the hospital where the victim herself worked as a nurse.

Police said Sufiyan, a resident of Lisari Gate, remains absconding and multiple teams have been formed to arrest him. According to investigators, Anjali Sharma, a resident of Jagriti Vihar Sector-3 under Medical police station limits, was employed in the women’s ward of the medical college. During her service, she allegedly came in contact with Sufiyan, who also worked at the hospital.

The victim’s family has accused Sufiyan of repeatedly pressuring Anjali to marry him despite knowing that she was already married and the mother of a five-year-old child. Police said Anjali had reportedly been under stress due to the alleged harassment and stalking.

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{{^usCountry}} SP (city) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that Anjali had gone to the Lohiya Nagar area on Thursday morning where a confrontation took place between her, Sufiyan, and Sajida. During the altercation, the accused allegedly strangled her to death”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP (city) Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that Anjali had gone to the Lohiya Nagar area on Thursday morning where a confrontation took place between her, Sufiyan, and Sajida. During the altercation, the accused allegedly strangled her to death”. {{/usCountry}}

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“After the murder, Sufiyan allegedly fled the scene while Sajida transported the body to the medical college in an e-rickshaw and abandoned it outside the emergency ward before escaping,” he said adding that the accused confessed to her crime during interrogation.

Anjali Sharma had married one Sunny, a resident of medical area’s Sector-8 locality, in 2018. The couple had a five-year-old son. Due to family circumstances, she had reportedly been living with her brother Pradeep for the past year. Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s family. “The main accused will be arrested soon. Multiple teams are conducting raids at different locations,” the SP city said.

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