Meerut’s ‘blue drum’ murder case: Accused Muskan gives birth to baby girl, slain husband’s family seeks DNA test

Lodged in Meerut jail for allegedly killing her husband and former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput, 30, and concealing the body in a blue drum, Muskan Rastogi gave birth to a baby girl on Monday (November 24). However, Saurabh’s family on Tuesday demanded a DNA paternity test. Muskan Rastogi, the accused in the Meerut’s ‘blue drum’ murder case. (File)

Muskan, 27, delivered the child at Meerut’s Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College on Monday evening after she went into labour inside the jail barrack. Coincidentally, the child was born on Saurabh’s birthday.

Reacting to the birth, Saurabh’s elder brother, Rahul, said the family would ensure a DNA test was conducted to establish the baby’s paternity. “If the child is indeed Saurabh’s daughter, we will willingly accept her,” he added.

The doubt stems from the fact that Muskan was arrested on March 19 last alongside her alleged boyfriend, Sahil Shukla, 27, who is a co-accused in the murder. At the time of her arrest, Muskan was already one-and-a-half months pregnant, prompting questions about the father’s identity.

Muskan shot to infamy earlier in March when police recovered her husband’s body packed in a blue plastic drum filled with cement -- a case that triggered nationwide attention. Investigators believe Muskan and Sahil strangled Saurabh, hid the body in the drum and kept it concealed for days before the murder came to light. After her arrest, she was sent to Meerut Jail, where a routine medical check-up revealed she was pregnant.

On November 23, jail doctors examined her and referred her to Meerut Medical College for an ultrasound. The next evening, she delivered a 2.5-kg baby girl under the supervision of five doctors. The newborn, named Radha, is Muskan’s second daughter. Her elder child, Peehu, is currently staying with her maternal grandparents.

Jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan had been receiving special care inside the jail throughout her pregnancy and was provided the prescribed diet.

Despite being notified, none of Muskan’s family members visited the hospital. Even Saurabh’s family, though vocal about a DNA test, did not go to see the newborn.

Jail officials said Muskan’s parents and brothers have had no contact with her since her arrest. With no family support in sight, the jail administration is arranging medicines, clothes and other essentials for the child.

According to the UP Jail Manual, a child can stay with the mother inside prison until the age of six, with provisions for nutrition, medical care, vaccination, Anganwadi registration and basic education.

Muskan has been kept under tight security at the medical college. As news of her delivery spread, people began gathering to catch a glimpse of her, with some attempting to film videos. To manage the crowd, authorities deployed police personnel, gunmen and private guards. She has been allotted a special private room and will be moved back to Meerut Jail once doctors discharge her.

For now, the question of the newborn’s paternity has taken the centre stage. Jail superintendent Sharma said that Muskan, as the mother, holds legal custody of the child and no one has staked any claim yet. “However, if a formal claim is made, the baby’s DNA test will be conducted in accordance with procedure,” he added.