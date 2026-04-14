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Mere DOB mismatch sans fraud proof no ground to fire govt servant: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court reinstated a teacher dismissed over birth date discrepancies, ruling no fraud was involved, and ordered him to resume duties.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 09:47 pm IST
By Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj
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The Allahabad high court has said that a mere discrepancy in the dates of birth in different educational records of a government servant, bereft of any element of fraud, misrepresentation, or deliberate concealment, won’t be ‘fraud or wilful misrepresentation’ so as to terminate their services.

The HC directed the authorities to permit the petitioner to join his duties forthwith. (For Representation)

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan thus quashed the June 2019 dismissal order passed against a government assistant teacher in Mau while directing the state authorities to permit him to resume his duties forthwith.

“The inference of fraud, which entails grave civil consequences, cannot be drawn on the basis of equivocal circumstances or mere inconsistencies in record, howsoever inconvenient they may appear,” the court said.

Petitioner Vijai Kumar Yadav was appointed as an assistant teacher in a junior basic school of Mau in 2014. However, in 2018, an RTI application was filed seeking his educational credentials. Pursuant to that, it was revealed that an earlier 1998 high school record showed his date of birth as July 2, 1984, whereas his Purva Madhyama certificate of 2001 recorded it as July 7, 1987.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mere DOB mismatch sans fraud proof no ground to fire govt servant: Allahabad HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Mere DOB mismatch sans fraud proof no ground to fire govt servant: Allahabad HC
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