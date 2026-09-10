Mid-career issues or greener pastures? Why IAS officers resign

The recent resignation of 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Divya Mittal has turned the spotlight on the larger question: why some bureaucrats, in the prime of their careers, put in their papers, whether the civil service is losing its charm for the new generation and whether disappointment in service or better opportunities make them change their career paths.

Those aware of the development said the officers leave the service for personal reasons, frequent transfers, disappointment with the service and better opportunities. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Mittal has not spelled out definite plans for the future yet. Before her, Rinku Singh Rahi, a 2022-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer, resigned early this year, blaming a lack of meaningful work for a long time. Rahi changed his mind later and continues to be in service.

At least 12-15 officers resigned in recent years, many of them exploring other options. For instance, Rajiv Agarwal, 1993-batch UP cadre IAS officer, is working as senior vice president, Samsung (India and Southwest Asia) after his stints with Uber and Facebook.

Amod Kumar (1995 batch) sought voluntary retirement from service and is reportedly working in the corporate sector. He is described on social media as “a recognised industry voice on digital identity and digital governance.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vikas Gothalwal, a former IAS officer of the 2003-batch, is now an independent advisor on public policy, health systems and governance, according to information available on social media. Vidya Bhushan (2008 batch), too, sought VRS. In a social media profile, he has been described as delivering large-scale renewable energy and grid infrastructure projects in the UK and elsewhere internationally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vikas Gothalwal, a former IAS officer of the 2003-batch, is now an independent advisor on public policy, health systems and governance, according to information available on social media. Vidya Bhushan (2008 batch), too, sought VRS. In a social media profile, he has been described as delivering large-scale renewable energy and grid infrastructure projects in the UK and elsewhere internationally. {{/usCountry}}

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Abhishek Singh (2011 batch) resigned to pursue a career as an actor, singer, lyricist and composer.

Most senior officers working with the state government refused to comment on the issue. Those aware of the development said the officers leave the service for personal reasons, political pressure, frequent transfers, disappointment with the service and better opportunities. Other factors, like health, may also be a consideration.

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“There are amazing opportunities and wide horizons as a civil servant. You are able to do a lot for the people. But once you decide to leave, you can’t remain linked to these three letters—IAS. You have lots of opportunities. We can’t say that everything goes well once you leave. You may get a good learning experience as you explore new horizons,” said a former senior officer, who is doing well in the corporate sector after leaving the IAS.

Abhishek Singh said it would not be correct to attribute all resignations to a single reason

“... it is certainly true that today civil service is no longer the only medium for talented people to bring about change in society. Today, officers can also use their capabilities in other fields like entrepreneurship, technology, public policy, politics, arts and acting, and make an impact on society,” he said.

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“At the same time, the system also needs to see whether officers are getting adequate opportunities to work according to their potential, to make a meaningful contribution, and to find professional satisfaction. Today, the question is not only about a good posting or power, but also about whether the person is able to fulfil the purpose with which he or she joined the service and whether he or she is finding satisfaction in the work,” he added.

The other officers who have quit the service in the past few years include Anamika Singh (2004 batch), Mohammad Mustafa (1995 batch), Rigzin Samphael (2003 batch), Renuka Kumar (1987 batch), Juthika Patankar, Rakesh Varma and RP Singh. Gurrala Sreenivasulu (2005), who sought VRS, later withdrew his request and is back in service. There are similar examples in other states as well. Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai is a former IPS officer who left the police service to join politics.

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