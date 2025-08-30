Mid-tier Indian airports becoming smuggling sweet spots?

LUCKNOW Drug smuggling is on the rise via Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. It stands as a critical case study — a reminder that no airport is too small to be exploited in the billion-dollar shadow economy of international drug trafficking. Most smugglers had arrived from Bangkok or Dubai and a concerning trend has been the repeated use of female couriers, particularly of foreign nationality, an official said. (File Photo)

In five major drug busts here over the past six months, enforcement agencies have seized over 44kg of hydroponic cannabis and synthetic narcotics, with an estimated street value exceeding ₹55 crore. Most smugglers had arrived from Bangkok or Dubai and a concerning trend has been the repeated use of female couriers, particularly of foreign nationality, an official said.

On Wednesday, two passengers were arrested at the airport for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed worth around ₹24 crore, said official. He said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), based on specific intelligence, intercepted the passengers who had arrived from Bangkok on Air India Express flight IX 105 on August 26.

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis cultivated using a soil-less, water-based growing system enriched with nutrients. This method allows for greater control over growth conditions, resulting in higher potency and quality compared to conventionally grown cannabis.

Unless preventive intelligence, AI-backed screening systems and inter-agency cooperation improve, Lucknow airport may see more such stories from unexpected corners of its aviation network.

Officials said drug syndicates are now intentionally choosing mid-tier Indian airports like Lucknow, believing them to be softer targets than heavily scrutinised Metros like Delhi or Mumbai. Using female carriers from Thailand, Uganda and other countries, cartels are evading suspicion while transporting high-end cannabis, known as hydroponic weed, grown in climate-controlled labs.

On multiple occasions — March, April, May, June, and most recently August 2 and 26 — seized drugs were disguised in toffee wrappers, aluminum foil or personal bags, indicating advanced concealment techniques.

An official of DRI (Lucknow) said most of these carriers don’t even know how much drugs they are carrying, who is heading the cartel, and most of them are not having full information about the groups that are exploiting them.

Lucknow is not the destination, but a strategic layover. Located conveniently between major metro cities, drug shipments routed through this airport can quickly be diverted to Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, where demand for high-potency narcotics is reportedly on the rise, particularly in nightlife circuits and among urban youth, he added.

The Bangkok-Lucknow route, in particular, is now under high-risk alert after three of the biggest drug seizures this year originated from Bangkok flights. The DRI has flagged this corridor for enhanced scanning, profiling and intelligence coordination.

While the DRI and customs have made notable arrests, including two Thai nationals and one Ugandan woman, critics argue that Lucknow airport’s anti-smuggling measures remain largely reactive, relying on tip-offs rather than robust detection systems. A notable security lapse in July last year saw 29 gold smugglers escape custody inside the airport, highlighting broader enforcement weaknesses.

But beyond the arrests, questions remain: Who is coordinating these operations...who funds and receives consignments in Lucknow and are local networks complicit?

Investigations are underway, with agencies now seeking international cooperation with Thailand and UAE to trace the origins of the drugs and unmask key players in the trafficking chain.