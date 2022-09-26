Minister sore at filthy conditions in city, orders action

Lucknow The officials of rubbish removal and health departments of Lucknow Municipal Corporation are in a fix after the PWD minister and minister in-charge of Lucknow division, Jitin Prasada, expressed his unhappiness over the filthy conditions in some areas of the state capital.

The minister has directed divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob to act against the people responsible for not removing garbage from roads daily. The minister has taken note of the fact that Lucknow Municipal Corporation staff is not picking up the waste from collection points regularly.

At these points, the waste stays dumped for days, posing a danger to the health of locals.

The minister has directed the divisional commissioner to ensure action and fix the responsibility of the concerned official. He has also directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report over the status of sanitation and recommendations to improve the sanitation services.

The minister has highlighted several garbage dumping points near Pandey Ganj Mandi, Khadra, Bulaki Adda etc from where the sanitation workers are not picking the waste regularly. He has also highlighted the negligence of the officials of the Municipal Corporation and M/s Ecogreen in the matter.

An official of the rubbish removal department said on condition of anonymity, “The Ecogreen is responsible for picking up waste from pick-up points daily. LMC also suffers because of Ecogreen.”