Minor girl’s body found in bushes; murder suspected

The body of a 16-year-old girl was found in bushes alongside the road near Ganeshpur village on the city outskirts under Itaunja police station limits here on Sunday morning.

After the incident, the villagers along with the family members of the girl caused a road blockage following which traffic was disrupted for over three hours.

The police suspected that the girl was reportedly murdered when she had gone out to attend nature’s call in open near her house. They said the body was found when the girl’s family members started searching for her when she did return for around two hours.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP) North, SM Qasim Abidi said the initial examination suggested that the girl has been strangulated to death while the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. He said the doctors have also been asked to give their opinion about sexual assault.

The police said some struggle marks are also visible at the spot, suggesting that the victim resisted the assailants when they tried to overpower her. They said the police are investigating the matter after registering an FIR of murder in the matter. They said a few suspects have been taken into custody on the basis of manual intelligence gathered from local villagers.