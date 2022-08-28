Mishap in UP’s Hardoi: All eight bodies fished out, ₹5 lakh ex gratia each for kin of deceased
Hardoi DM said as many as 14 people on-board the tractor trolley had swum to the shore after the mishap on Saturday
Nearly 24 hours after a tractor trolley carrying 22 farmers fell into the Garra river in Hardoi district, all eight bodies were fished out by rescue teams as 14 others had earlier managed to swim to safety.
Hardoi district magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed the recovery and identification of all bodies. The DM said the bodies had been identified as those of tractor driver Mukesh Saxena, 28, Amit Kumar, 22, Mukesh, 30, Manjhle aka Narendra, 22, Rinku, 30, Ram Kripal, 20, Hari Sharan, 45, and Narendra Jatav, 34.
The DM said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had stopped the rescue operation as all bodies had been recovered. He said there were no chances of anybody being there in the river.
He said as many as 14 people on-board the tractor trolley had swum to the shore after the mishap on Saturday. Kumar said the district administration has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased people while those injured were being provided treatment free of cost.
Several people were feared drowned as the tractor trolley fell into the river from Nizampur Bridge on Pali-Shahabad road at around 2pm on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration and police officials to ensure that all facilities were provided to the injured.
Police officials had said the incident took place when the speeding tractor trolley fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge. The police said the farmers of Begrajpur village on Pali-Shahabad road in Hardoi were returning from Kisan Mandi after selling cucumbers when the mishap occurred.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics