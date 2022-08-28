Mishap in UP’s Hardoi: All eight bodies fished out, 5 lakh ex gratia each for kin of deceased

Nearly 24 hours after a tractor trolley carrying 22 farmers fell into the Garra river in Hardoi district, all eight bodies were fished out by rescue teams as 14 others had earlier managed to swim to safety.

Hardoi district magistrate Avinash Kumar confirmed the recovery and identification of all bodies. The DM said the bodies had been identified as those of tractor driver Mukesh Saxena, 28, Amit Kumar, 22, Mukesh, 30, Manjhle aka Narendra, 22, Rinku, 30, Ram Kripal, 20, Hari Sharan, 45, and Narendra Jatav, 34.

The DM said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had stopped the rescue operation as all bodies had been recovered. He said there were no chances of anybody being there in the river.

He said as many as 14 people on-board the tractor trolley had swum to the shore after the mishap on Saturday. Kumar said the district administration has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the deceased people while those injured were being provided treatment free of cost.

Several people were feared drowned as the tractor trolley fell into the river from Nizampur Bridge on Pali-Shahabad road at around 2pm on Saturday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration and police officials to ensure that all facilities were provided to the injured.

Police officials had said the incident took place when the speeding tractor trolley fell into the river after breaking the railing of the bridge. The police said the farmers of Begrajpur village on Pali-Shahabad road in Hardoi were returning from Kisan Mandi after selling cucumbers when the mishap occurred.