Misled by fog, criminals stop police vehicle, one arrested

Agra A criminal carrying a reward of ₹25,000 landed in the dock when under dense fog, he and his aides stopped a police vehicle by mistake, thinking it was a private vehicle, in Ghabhana area of Aligarh district. The criminals, accused of lifting a car from Delhi, were making another try in Aligarh but after exchange of fire, one of them was arrested by Aligarh police. The criminals, accused of lifting a car from Delhi, were making another try in Aligarh . (Pic for representation)

‘We were on routine patrolling amid dense fog on Monday morning when some people on road came in the way to stop us, believing ours was a private vehicle, with the intention to loot it. However when they saw that it was a police vehicle, they opened fire and in retaliation , we fired back,” said Sudhir Kumar, the incharge of Ghabhana police station in Aligarh .

“Two of the criminals managed to flee under fog cover but one was injured in the leg and was arrested. The injured criminal was identified as Vipin alias Shaurya who was carrying a reward of ₹25,000. He was one of those involved in the loot of a Scorpio car and mobile after injuring a driver in Rajeev Nagar locality of Delhi,” informed Sudhir Kumar.

Pramod Singh, a resident of Rajeev Nagar in Delhi had lodged a complaint about the incident on January 11 when he was driving a cab to leave four people at a given address in Aligarh. These four people including Vipin (now under arrest), got the cab stopped in a deserted area within Aligarh district and snatched the vehicle and the driver’s mobile after injuring him, , informed Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, SP City, Aligarh.