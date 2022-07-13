Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed

The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The victim had multiple injury marks on her face and on other parts of the body.

The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The post-mortem report made available to the police late Wednesday noon confirmed that the minor was raped and murdered. Injury to the head has been described as the cause of death.

SP Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh said 15 suspects have been taken into custody by the police and are being interrogated. The girl lived in a village under the Kalyanpur police station of the district.

The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. When the family members checked with the school, they learnt that the victim did not reach the school. The same evening, the family filed a missing person report with the police.

The body was found after family members mounted a massive search. Some people went inside the hut, where they found a bag made of plastic fibres in which the body had been kept. Police believe that the victim was kidnapped on her way to school. The minor’s school bag was found lying by the road. Four police teams have been formed to solve this case, the police said.