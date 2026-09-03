Mission 2027: BJP unveils new teams for all six regions in UP

LUCKNOW Gearing up for the 2027 UP assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced its new working committees across all six organisational regions in the state. The finalised lists, released by the respective regional presidents, were approved by BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary.

The appointments reflect a calculated effort to ensure robust representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits, Brahmins, Thakurs and women. (Pic for representation)

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The announcement completes a major phase of the party’s organisational restructuring, arriving nearly two months after the state team was revamped on June 25. The party has six organisational regions — Awadh, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, Paschim, Kashi and Goraksh.

According to party insiders, the new committees have been meticulously structured to drive the BJP’s social engineering strategy ahead of 2027. The appointments reflect a calculated effort to ensure robust representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits, Brahmins, Thakurs and women. Furthermore, the lists strike a balance between old organisational loyalists, youth faces and recent turncoats.

In the Awadh region, a 34-member committee was inducted with emphasis on caste balancing. The region’s new leadership includes 10 vice-presidents: Neeraj Verma, Rajkishore Maurya, Nitin Mittal, PK Verma, Thakur Prasad Gangwar, Avdhesh Pandey Badal, Manish Shukla, Reshu Bhatia, Dinesh Singh, and Anoop Bajpai.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, four general secretaries have been appointed: Rajiv Mishra, Rahul Raj Rastogi, Vimal Singh and Awadhesh Katiyar. Similar demographic and regional balancing acts were executed across the other five regional committees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, four general secretaries have been appointed: Rajiv Mishra, Rahul Raj Rastogi, Vimal Singh and Awadhesh Katiyar. Similar demographic and regional balancing acts were executed across the other five regional committees. {{/usCountry}}

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Similar caste and regional balancing was seen in the other five regions.

With the state and regional (prant) teams now firmly in place, the party’s focus will shift towards grassroots mobilisation. Restructuring is expected shortly for the state’s 98 organisational districts and the subsequent mandal teams, which party leaders describe as the final building blocks for the 2027 electoral battle.