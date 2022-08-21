Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September

Mission Shakti 4.0: Uttar Pradesh government to conduct self-defence workshops for 10k girls in September

lucknow news
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 10:36 PM IST

Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious Mission Shakti aims to ensure safety, dignity and self-reliance for women from all sections of society. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aimed at empowering girls and imparting self-defence skills, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a workshop for about 10,000 girls in September under its flagship women empowerment programme – Mission Shakti, said a government spokesperson.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious Mission Shakti aims to ensure safety, dignity and self-reliance for women from all sections of society. The 7-day workshop module for self-defence training will be designed by the Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council and conducted across 75 districts of the state, said the spokesperson in a statement.

The safety of women is a top priority of the state government and with this self-defence programme, the government seeks to prepare women to protect themselves from any kind of assault or threat.

Mission Director, UP Skill Development Mission (UPSDM), Andra Vamsi, in a statement, said, “This programme will help build girls’ confidence and enable them to face any difficult situation. The trainees will be taught ways to tackle perpetrators.”

RELATED STORIES

After the training, a self-defence kit will be provided to the participants to help them guard against a criminal assault or any such unforeseen threat. The UPSDM will bear the cost of the training.

The objective of the workshop is to empower girls and enable them to protect themselves against real-life scenarios such as sexual assaults, kidnapping, molestation, bullying etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP