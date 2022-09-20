Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mitchell Johnson shares room with snake in Lucknow hotel

Mitchell Johnson shares room with snake in Lucknow hotel

Published on Sep 20, 2022

Sharing a photo of the snake on Instagram, he asked fans to help him identify what type it was. He wrote, “Anyone knows what type of snake this is?... just hanging out in my room.”

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, currently in Lucknow for the Legends League Cricket 2022, had an unusual encounter in his hotel room. A snake entered his room, which left the cricketer amused.

In another post, he wrote: “Found a better pic of this snake’s head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India.”

His post drew reactions from his former teammate Brett Lee and South Africa pacer Vernon Philander.

Johnson is currently putting up in a hotel in Gomti Nagar. The hotel officials did not respond to a phone call by HT for comment.

The ongoing edition of the Legends League Cricket is witnessing participation of many greats from across the world. Johnson is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

Credit: mitchjohnson398 (Instagram)

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
