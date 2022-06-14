MMMUT Gorakhpur awarded A grade by NAAC

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has been awarded A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has become the first state university to get this rank. There are 34 state universities in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to extend congratulations to the university fraternity and the people of the state for this achievement. He said, “I’m confident that this will inspire other universities of the state to set new standard of quality education in the same way.”

Secretary planning, Alok Kumar also congratulated vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey. His tweet reads, “Big congratulations to VC, faculties, staff and students of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology. MMMUT becomes first govt university, getting grade A accreditation from NAAC.”

Expressing happiness, vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey said, “University got 3.1 CGPA for setting up a quality academic excellence in the last few years. We have gone through a difficult phase in last two years due to Covid. The university students and staff continued with their excellent work that helped the university to get Grade A from NAAC.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “This will give a huge impetus to the university teachers and students to continue with their hard work and engage in quality research and innovative work to continue in the development of the state and help Uttar Pradesh achieve one trillion dollar economy.”

To mention, Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel has been asking the vice-chancellors of the state universities to get accreditation from NAAC.