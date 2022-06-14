Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / MMMUT Gorakhpur awarded A grade by NAAC
lucknow news

MMMUT Gorakhpur awarded A grade by NAAC

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has become the first state university to get this rank.
Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur (Sourced)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur has been awarded A grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It has become the first state university to get this rank. There are 34 state universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to extend congratulations to the university fraternity and the people of the state for this achievement. He said, “I’m confident that this will inspire other universities of the state to set new standard of quality education in the same way.”

Secretary planning, Alok Kumar also congratulated vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey. His tweet reads, “Big congratulations to VC, faculties, staff and students of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology. MMMUT becomes first govt university, getting grade A accreditation from NAAC.”

Expressing happiness, vice-chancellor, MMMUT, Gorakhpur, JP Pandey said, “University got 3.1 CGPA for setting up a quality academic excellence in the last few years. We have gone through a difficult phase in last two years due to Covid. The university students and staff continued with their excellent work that helped the university to get Grade A from NAAC.”

RELATED STORIES

He said, “This will give a huge impetus to the university teachers and students to continue with their hard work and engage in quality research and innovative work to continue in the development of the state and help Uttar Pradesh achieve one trillion dollar economy.”

To mention, Governor and chancellor Anandiben Patel has been asking the vice-chancellors of the state universities to get accreditation from NAAC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP