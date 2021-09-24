Modi exhibitions, mass-connect drives: BJP gears up for 2022 UP polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon organise a meeting of panna pramukhs (head of a page on the voters’ list) in Lucknow, party leaders said at a meeting on Thursday. Members of the party’s newly set up election panel for Uttar Pradesh were also present, among other leaders, at Thursday’s meeting.

After the “prabuddha varg sammelans” (intellectual cell meetings), the BJP has now decided to hold separate mass connect campaigns aimed at reaching out to different professionals, lawyers, chartered accountants, teachers and doctors, BJP leaders announced after the meeting.

It was also decided that from September 26 to October 2, the party cadres would launch a massive outreach campaign aimed at marketing the initiatives of the Modi government at the Centre as well as the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

“On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the party would carry out cleanliness campaigns across the state,” said party leaders.

Those present included Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is the party’s election in-charge for UP, and co-incharges — Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Meghwal; minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje; minister of state for education Annpurna Devi; former national general secretary Saroj Pandey; MP Vivek Thakur and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu.

Six regional in-charges to shore up organisational strength and help with the party’s 2022 UP campaign were also present.

They included Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia (west UP), Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia (Braj), BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar (Awadh), national co-treasurer (Kanpur-Bundelkhand), national secretary Arvind Menon (Gorakhpur) and Sunil Ojha (Kashi).

“Deputy in-charges of BJP’s election panel would hold meeting with regional co-in-charges and would jointly collect people’s feedback,” party leaders said.

“Modiji has completed 20 years as the people’s representative, the first as a long serving chief minister of Gujarat, and now as the Prime Minister. That’s why the party has launched a 20-day outreach initiative timed on his birthday (September 17) as part of which exhibitions on his life and times have been organised across the state,” Pradhan said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur viewed the exhibition.