Modi holds meeting with BJP leaders, workers in Kashi, discusses organisational issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised BJP workers for their hard work due to which the party is expanding and told them to strive to solve the problems of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Modi was holding a meeting with BJP leaders and workers of the Kashi region at the BLW guest house in Varanasi in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The PM, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency earlier on Friday evening for a two-day visit, discussed organisational issues with the party leaders and workers.

The prime minister held a brief discussion with party workers for about 20 minutes, reminding them that all of them are residents of Kashi and being a Kashiete is a matter of pride.

Modi also asked the party workers what they do to stay connected with the grassroots and if they speak to the people in their respective areas to know their problems, said a person aware of what transpired at the meeting.

Modi also asked the party workers about the well being of their family members.

He enquired about party workers’ responsibilities, asking how they perform organisational work, and then explained how to connect with the public, according to those in the know of developments at the meeting.

Besides chief minister Yogi Adityanath, those present at the meeting included minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, Kashi region president Dilip Patel, former minister and Varanasi South MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava, MLC Ashwani Tyagi, BJP district president and MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLC Dharmendra Rai, mayor Ashok Tiwari, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya, BJP Kashi city unit president Pradeep Agrahari, all four general secretaries of the Varanasi city and district units of the BJP.