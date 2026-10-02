Money laundering case: ED attaches ex-madrasa teacher’s 53.46 lakh land in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential plot worth ₹53.46 lakh in Sant Kabir Nagar in a money-laundering case involving former madrasa teacher Shamsul Huda Khan and others, alleging that he concealed his British citizenship and continued to receive government benefits after becoming a foreign citizen.

The ED said Shamsul Huda Khan used his surrendered Indian passport, PAN, Aadhaar and voter ID cards to purchase immovable properties in Sant Kabir Nagar. (For Representation)

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The attached property is a 189.75-square-metre residential plot in Khalilabad registered in Khan’s name, the agency said in a press note issued on Friday.

The case stems from multiple FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police under provisions relating to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, including Sections 419, 420, 467, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 318(4) of the BNS.

According to the ED, Khan acquired British citizenship on December 19, 2013, but concealed this fact and continued to project himself as an Indian citizen. The agency alleged that he also used his surrendered Indian passport, PAN, Aadhaar and voter ID cards to purchase immovable properties in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The ED said Khan continued working as an assistant teacher at a government-aided madrasa in Mubarakpur, Azamgarh. An inquiry by the Uttar Pradesh minority welfare and waqf department found that his service between 2007 and 2017 had not been verified, according to the agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite this, Khan was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 and received pensionary benefits, the ED alleged. Its investigation found that ₹53.46 lakh was credited to his bank account towards salary, pension and GPF from the state exchequer. The agency has treated the amount as alleged proceeds of crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite this, Khan was granted voluntary retirement in 2017 and received pensionary benefits, the ED alleged. Its investigation found that ₹53.46 lakh was credited to his bank account towards salary, pension and GPF from the state exchequer. The agency has treated the amount as alleged proceeds of crime. {{/usCountry}}

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As the funds had been dissipated, the ED said it attached the property of equivalent value under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action follows searches conducted by the agency on February 11, 2026, at premises linked to Khan and his family in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh. The searches had uncovered documents relating to 17 immovable properties, whose declared purchase value was around ₹3 crore but whose preliminary market value was estimated at more than ₹20 crore.

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Investigators also identified more than ₹5.5 crore in credits between 2007 and 2025 across four bank accounts linked to Khan, his wife, son, daughter-in-law and two NGOs, including the Raza Foundation, associated with the family. The accounts were maintained with six banks.

The ED was examining whether funds received through personal and NGO accounts as donations and assistance were diverted for personal use or acquisition of properties. The agency was also scrutinising the activities and finances of two NGOs linked to Khan.