MONSOON FURY: Several villages marooned as rivers flow above danger mark in UP

: Hundreds of villages in northwestern parts of Uttar Pradesh 9UP) were cut off from district headquarters due to rise in river water levels following heavy monsoon rains in recent days
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 12:21 AM IST
UP has recorded 147.8 mm rainfall this month so far, which is 114 per cent above normal, as per Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data. Three major rivers including Ganga, Ram Ganga and Sharda were flowing close to the danger mark on Saturday, as per updates provided by Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC). Sharda river in Pallia, Lakihmpur was flowing 0.1 meter above the danger mark while Ram Ganga was flowing 0.5 meter above danger mark in Moradabad. The Ganga at Kachala in Badaun was flowing 0.1meters above danger mark, as per the update.

Most of the villages affected by flooding are located in low lying terai region like Mordabad, Sambhal, Amroha though parts of Rampur, Pilibhit and areas of Lakhimpur, Shravasti and Balrampur that borders Nepal, officials said.

“Some villages in Thakurdwar, Kanth and Bilari have been affected largely been affected by rise in water level of Ram Ganga river which passes through the district,” district magistrate, Moradabad Shailendra Kumar said. Rise of water level in Sharda river, which passes through parts of Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Khiri have caused flooding in low lying areas. In Moradabad region at least 48 villages, under the Sadar area, have been affected due to flooding.

In Pilibhit, villagers of some 28 villages located in north and east of the district have been separated from the district headquarter and in Lakhimpur Kheri district nearly 58 villages have been hit. A dozen villages each in Shravasti and Balrampur have also been cut off due to rains in last 24 hours. Officials said the exact damage caused by flooding was yet to be assessed.

“We have set up around 34 flood relief posts in vulnerable areas. These posts are coordinating with the district administration to provide relief to people in affected villages,” said district magistrate of Shravasti, TK Shibu.

“The state level disaster management team has also been pressed in for relief work. The teams are working in tandem with other departments. The situation is being handled well by our teams,” he said.

