Monsoon preparedness under review, officials told to finish drain works on time

: With the monsoon intensifying, Uttar Pradesh urban development minister AK Sharma on Friday directed officials to complete all ongoing drain construction and desilting works within the stipulated timeframe, saying citizens should not face waterlogging or civic inconvenience during the rainy season.

Inspecting drainage and desilting works in Vishwas Khand and Vivek Khand, Sharma reviewed the progress of the 600-metre drain under construction in Vishwas Khand. (For representation only)

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Inspecting drainage and desilting works in Vishwas Khand and Vivek Khand, Sharma reviewed the progress of the 600-metre drain under construction in Vishwas Khand. Officials informed him that nearly 500 metres had been completed and work on the remaining stretch was progressing quickly.

Calling monsoon preparedness the government’s top priority, Sharma asked officials to keep a close watch on waterlogging-prone areas and ensure quick drainage of rainwater during heavy showers. He said the completed drain would provide relief to residents of Vishwas Khand and nearby areas by preventing recurring waterlogging and improving stormwater discharge.

The minister directed engineers and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials to maintain high quality standards and complete the remaining work within the prescribed deadline. He said delays or poor-quality construction would not be accepted and instructed officials to remain alert throughout the monsoon to address public complaints promptly.

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{{^usCountry}} “The well-being of citizens is our foremost priority. Urban local bodies must ensure that drainage systems function efficiently so that people do not suffer during the monsoon,” Sharma said. He also reviewed drain-cleaning operations carried out by the LMC and directed officials to ensure effective desilting so that drains remain free-flowing during heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The well-being of citizens is our foremost priority. Urban local bodies must ensure that drainage systems function efficiently so that people do not suffer during the monsoon,” Sharma said. He also reviewed drain-cleaning operations carried out by the LMC and directed officials to ensure effective desilting so that drains remain free-flowing during heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

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During the visit, Sharma inspected Shakti Upvan and directed municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar to promote the park’s unique landscaping and publicise its special features to encourage greater public participation and strengthen the city’s green infrastructure.

The inspection was part of the state government’s monsoon preparedness drive, under which senior officials are reviewing drainage infrastructure and civic works to minimise flooding, improve urban resilience and ensure uninterrupted public services during the rainy season.

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Ramnagar drain work to be expedited

LUCKNOW: Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar on Friday directed officials to speed up construction of an under-construction drain in Ramnagar under Kundri Rakabganj Ward, zone-2, and prepare a proposal to upgrade the old flood pumping station to prevent waterlogging. During the inspection with corporator Rajiv Bajpai, he ordered timely completion of the drain, removal of construction debris and C&D waste, repair of a drinking water leak by water works department (Jalkal) general manager Kuldeep Singh, installation of a protective grate at New Tilak Nagar, demarcation and fencing of adjoining government land, and regular cleaning of the large drain with photographs for monitoring.