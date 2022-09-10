Monsoon session likely to bring relief to drought-hit farmers

: The state legislature’s ‘brief’ Monsoon session, scheduled to commence on September 19, may see announcements that aim to bring relief to farmers struggling with deficit rains. The opposition is demanding that the entire state be declared drought-hit in view of deficit rains in most of the 75 districts.

The state government has already deferred the recovery of land revenue and ordered a drought survey in all 75 districts. It has directed officials against disconnecting power supply to tube wells in case of dues, and maintain sufficient water level in canals.

Those aware of the developments said a tentative programme for the Monsoon session has been worked out and sent to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his approval. “The Monsoon session may be brief. We have sent a tentative programme of the assembly to chief minister Yogi Adityanath for approval. A meeting of the business advisory committee of the state assembly has been convened on September 18 to give a final shape to the programme,” said a senior officer.

The state government has not yet given any indications about presenting any supplementary budget for 2022-2023. “We don’t have any indications about the state government presenting first supplementary budget for 2022-2023. Some announcements may, however, be made for farmers in the Monsoon session of the state legislature,” said the senior officer.

The state government may also table the Comptroller and Auditor General of India reports in the assembly in the forthcoming session. It has also proposed to table some legislative business and bills, including Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, in the state legislature.