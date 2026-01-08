Monumental neglect: Filth, parking chaos mar Lucknow’s heritage sites

The age-old popular tagline associated with the state capital -- ‘Muskuraiye Aap Lucknow Mein Hain’ -- rings hollow when tourists visit the iconic Asafi or Bada Imambara, one of the most architecturally impressive buildings of its time built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1786-91. Piles of garbage near historical monuments show the state capital in a poor light. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

At a time when the tourist footfall is high because of winter vacations, visitors are greeted by chaos, filth and poor regulation instead of heritage splendour.

As tourist vehicles approach the cobbled access road leading to the monument, views of both the Rumi Darwaza and the Bada Imambara are obstructed by rows of cars and two-wheelers parked haphazardly across the heritage structures. The drivers of battery and auto rickshaws, ekka-tongas could be seen quarreling to get visitors as there is no regulatory body to keep a check.

Piles of garbage, unauthorised parking and the persistent nuisance of unlicensed guides are increasingly marring the ambience of Old Lucknow’s heritage monuments, including the Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza, drawing concern from tourists and conservationists alike.

Visitors complain that litter dumped near entry points and along access roads undermines the grandeur of the 18th-century monument, which attracts thousands of tourists every week. Plastic bottles, food waste and disposable plates are seen scattered in several areas, while overflowing bins emit a foul smell, particularly during peak hours.

“The first impression is disappointing,” said Tanmay, a visitor from Bengaluru, who was accompanied by his sister.

“You see such a magnificent structure (Bada Imambara), but the garbage and vehicles parked haphazardly completely ruin the experience. It doesn’t feel like a protected heritage site,” he added.

“The situation is no better around the Rumi Darwaza, where indiscriminate parking of cars, two-wheelers and e-rickshaws is an eyesore. Vehicles parked right in front of the monument obstruct the view and make pedestrian movement difficult, leaving little space for tourists to stop and appreciate the structure,” said Ruma Dutta, who came from Kolkata along with her husband Palash Dutta last December.

Guides or goons?

Anjali, another tourist, echoed the concern, pointing to the lack of regulation around tourist services. “We were surrounded by guides the moment we stepped out of our cab. Many of them were aggressive and kept insisting we hire them even after we refused. It was uncomfortable,” she said.

Several other visitors said the presence of unauthorised guides not only causes harassment but also adds to congestion near the monuments. “There should be a proper system with licensed guides and clear signage,” said another tourist.

Heritage enthusiasts argue that the issues point to weak on-ground management and poor coordination between civic agencies and tourism authorities.

According to PC Sarkar, author and columnist on Lucknow’s heritage, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation seems to be totally absent in Old Lucknow.

“Accumulated garbage, open and choked drains, rampant encroachments and wayward traffic presents a horrifying picture. Leaving aside the plight of common citizens, I wonder what message we give to visitors and tourists who visit the city for its famed monuments and culture,” he said.

Advocate SM Haider Rizvi said, “As a conscientious citizen and advocate proud of the cultural legacy, I filed a public interest litigation before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court against the neglect by the Archaeological Survey of India and the civic authorities in conserving and repairing the monuments and removing encroachments from there. The court issued significant orders to protect our heritage.”

“Yet, the Asafi Imambara and Rumi Darwaza suffer from apathy. Illegal parking and poor waste management tarnish their beauty. Such disregard for heritage is rare elsewhere in the country. Authorities must act before these monuments lose their splendour,” Rizvi said, adding piles of garbage around the Picture Gallery was also distressing.

“Our dear city, which we can well show off, is a series of garbage heaps, with islands of beauty in areas where the fancy live. Encroachments, lack of parking facilities, construction debris, unplanned garbage disposal, potholes and traffic are all ingredients for the death of a city’s glory,” said Carlyle McFarland, former principal of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.

District magistrate Vishak G said all 80 guides would be trained with the help of UP Tourism and the ASI, and their details would be uploaded to a dedicated portal currently under trial.

“Each authorised guide will carry a QR code that visitors can scan to verify credentials. Guards have already been issued uniforms,” he pointed out.

On the issue of haphazard parking, the DM said: “We will soon identify a dedicated parking space around the vicinity. But it cannot be more than a kilometre away from the monuments.”