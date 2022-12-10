More trouble for SP leader booked for remarks against Yogi

LUCKNOW Property attachment notices against Samajwadi Party leader and spokesman Anurag Bhadauria were pasted by the Lucknow police at a house in Indira Nagar and a farm house in Chinhat in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks about UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his mentor late Mahant Avaidyanath during a TV debate on November 12, said police on Saturday.

Bhadauria was elusive for the past one month after the case was lodged against him at the Hazratganj police station. ADCP (Central) Rajesh Srivastava said efforts were on for the arrest of Bhadauria and legal proceedings had been initiated in this connection.

However, the SP leader’s mother-in-law and former MP, Sushila Saroj, said the police wrongly pasted the property attachment notices on her house in Indira Nagar and a farmhouse as these properties were not owned by Anurag Bhadauria. She said these properties were purchased much before Anurag was married to her daughter in 2006. Anurag visits the house as son-in-law but has nothing to do with her family’s property, she added.

Sushila Saroj said the cops visited her house on Friday afternoon to paste the notice and their behaviour was not up to mark. “They were trying to insult us even when Anurag was not present,” she alleged. Saroj said she could approach the court against the police action.

BJP state spokesman Hero Bajpai had lodged the FIR against Anurag Bhadauria for making objectionable remarks about chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his mentor late Mahant Avaidyanath. He stated that such remarks hurt sentiments of Hindus and those having faith on the Gorakhnath Math.

Mahant Avaidyanath was the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, succeeding his guru Digvijay Nath, after which Yogi Adityanath succeeded him as head priest of the Math.