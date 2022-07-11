More women adopting family planning methods: NFHS-5 survey

Women adopting family planning methods have increased over the years, national family health survey-5 (NFHS-5) data has revealed. According to this data, 62.4% women from 15 to 49 years of age use some kind of family planning method. This percentage was 45.5% in NFHS-4.

The NFHS-5 data came in January this year and has compiled survey done in 2019-20 while in NFHS-4 response of people surveyed in 2015-16 were compiled. The NFHS-5 fact sheet was compiled on the basis of response from 70710 households including 93124 women and 12043 men.

While welcoming the increasing number of women taking to family planning, experts however stressed on the need to ensure that these were adopted by all. “Family planning needs to be adopted by one and all. This will ensure all the couples have a basket of choice to bring up a healthy family and educate all their children,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Several programmes were conducted to mark world population day. A seminar was conducted at the office of chief medical officer, Lucknow while at health centres ‘Mr and Mrs smart programme’ was conducted.

The Indian medical Association, Lucknow also organised an event that was addressed by its president Dr Manish Tandon and Dr Sanjay Saxena, honorary secretary. “Across the world 22.5 crore women have unwanted pregnancy and the basic reason behind it is lack of knowledge and accessibility to family planning methods. Family planning is the responsibility of both men and women and in Indian scenario, men should have more responsibility,’ doctors said.