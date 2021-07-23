Mosque admin gives 1,000 sq ft land for Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Report

The Gyanvapi mosque administration in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid case handed over 1,000 square feet of land for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in exchange for 1,000 square feet of land that the temple authorities have handed over to the mosque administration at a distance from the Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi Vishwanath, Live Hindustan reported. The Anjuman Intazamia Masjid said that they have given the land for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor which was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the project worth over ₹1,000 crore on March 8, 2019. Under the project, at least 24 new buildings will be constructed. The land was exchanged as the need arose for building a control tower for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The exchange of land, which comes as both parties are engaged in a legal tussle, is being considered as a significant development. Earlier this year, Varanasi civil judge (senior division) Ashutosh Tiwari ordered an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi complex. He said it was required to assess the pleas which claim that the mosque was built by Mughal emperors after partially demolishing a Hindu temple. The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) earlier this month challenged the Varanasi court’s decision.

Several petitions were filed claiming that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple to build the Gyanvapi Masjid in the 17th century. The petitioners demanded that the land on which the mosque stands be restored to Hindu parties.