World Autism Awareness Day: ‘Not a disadvantage, just a different way of life’

“Doctors told us that there was no hope for my son,” Mina Agarwal, whose son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, said as she recalled her most distressing moments that took place over two decades ago. Mina Agarwal with her son (Sourced)

Agarwal, 60, is now a “developmental consultant” and works as a special educator for children with autism, learning disabilities and other disorders. Her son is pursuing B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) at the age of 30. Her motivation to work in the field was after numerous doctors turned their back on her son.

She runs Saksham Child Development Centre in Lucknow and has been in the field for over two decades now. “After I was told by doctors that my son would never be able to live a ‘normal’ life, I was encouraged to study these conditions, and to put to use what I learned from my own experiences,” she said.

She believes in early ‘intervention’ and works primarily with children aged 2-5 years. Post diagnosis, she and her team assess the needs of a child with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and assign therapy for motor, communication or language skills accordingly. Agarwal also insists on parental involvement throughout the process: “The mother is the most important aspect as, in most cases, she spends the most amount of time with the child. If parents do not practice therapy at home, the child will not be able to make progress,” she explained.

“ASD is not a disadvantage. It is just a different way of living.”

Dr. Rosalin Nath, who specialises in occupational therapy (treatment of physical, sensory and cognitive problems), said often parents are reluctant to accept that their children suffer from ASD and require help. “The longer one waits to get their child the required therapy, the farther behind their child will be in terms of communication and social skills,” said Nath.

Both experts, however, felt that the awareness about ASD therapies, and autism itself, has grown. “Whereas 30 years ago I was being told that my son had no hope, now parents thank me for the therapy I offer that has kept many children from going through a difficult and isolated childhood. There has been a change in the perspective.”

They also believed that many young children were dealing with reduced social skills as an impact of Covid-19 and that many parents were mistaking those signs for ASD.