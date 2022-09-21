MotoGP set for India debut, Noida likely to host it in 2023

LUCKNOW India will host its maiden MotoGP World Cup Championship race in 2023, named ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’, at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, if things go as per plan, stated a press release.

An indication in this regard came when Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta met UP minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ and later chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday to hold discussions about holding the world class motorcycle racing competition in Uttar Pradesh.

Riders from 19 countries will participate in the event, which will provide a major boost to tourism in the country.

Ezpeleta said India was a country of unlimited potential and the hosting of MotoGP in Noida would give the state a distinct identity. Nandi said UP’s law and order situation under the leadership of the chief minister was being quoted as an example in the world, according to the press release.

Buddh International Circuit last hosted the international event - Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix, held for three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013. (Inputs from agency)

