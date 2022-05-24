Mughal kings’ names painted on toilets in UP’s Jalaun, BJP leader booked

KANPUR District vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalaun, Kapil Tomar, was booked after names of Mughal and other Muslim emperors were found painted on the walls of different public toilets in the district, said police.

The incident came to light when some people clicked photographs of these toilets and posted them on social media. The police registered the case under Section 295A of the IPC against the BJP leader and further action would be taken on the basis of findings of the investigation, said SP (Jalaun) Ravi Kumar.

Tomar had allegedly hired a painter who wrote the names of Humayun, Akbar, Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb, Allauddin Khilji and others on the public toilets, stated the FIR. The painter, Anish Kumar, was arrested. He told cops that he was hired by the BJP leader for ₹300 per day to paint the names, said SHO (Kotwali) SK Rathore.

Kapil Tomar’s name surfaced during initial investigation that began after the names were painted on the outer walls of the toilets on Sunday. He also shared a facebook post boasting about his “achievement”.

Subsequently, district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan asked the Jalaun Nagar Palika to erase the names and red paint was applied over these names. When contacted on Tuesday, she was not available for comments.

An official of the Nagar Palika, Ganesh Prasad Ahirwar, on Tuesday, lodged the FIR with the Kotwali police.