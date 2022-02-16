Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 11-yr-old case; to stay in jail

In 2010, the police had registered a case against Ansari under Gangster Act in Mau, alleging his involvement in various cases. The remand was made in 2011 and Ansari had been in jail since then, says lawyer
Ansari won’t be released from jail as of now as he was yet to get bail in the other cases filed against him in the past, said sources (File Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 07:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Jailed mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who represents Mau Sadar seat, was on Wednesday granted bail by the MP-MLA court (Mau) in an 11-year-old case of Gangster Act, said his lawyer Daroga Singh.

However, Ansari won’t be released from jail as of now as he was yet to get bail in the other cases filed against him in the past, said sources.

In 2010, the police had registered a case against Ansari under Gangster Act at Dakshintola police station in Mau, alleging his involvement in various cases. The remand was made in 2011 and Ansari had been in jail since then, said the lawyer.

On behalf of Mukhtar, an application was filed in the court and it was urged that Mukhtar should be granted bail, because as per rule, the maximum period of sentence in a case of Gangster Act cannot be more than 10 years, whereas Mukhtar had been in jail for over 10 years, said Singh.

According to the advocate, the court granted bail to Ansari on a surety of 1 lakh. The Banda jail superintendent had been asked to release Mukhtar in this case.

The Mau Police tweeted, “At present, gang leader and mafia Mukhtar Ansari is lodged in jail in 12 cases, including four in Ghazipur, five in Mau, one each in Mau and Azamgarh, registered against him.”

