Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana: Arming poor youth with education: beneficiaries crack UPSC, UPPSC

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 21, 2024 08:53 PM IST

The Abhyudaya Yojana supports underprivileged students in UP, training over 82,209 candidates, with 46 passing UPSC and 121 UPPSC exams since 2021.

The Abhyudaya Yojana, launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is proving to be a significant support for students from economically weaker and deprived sections of Uttar Pradesh.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Since the inception of the scheme, 46 candidates have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, while 121 have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination, securing positions as officers, he said.

To date, the programme has provided training to 82,209 candidates across 156 centres operating in 75 districts statewide. Approximately 700 of these trainees have achieved success in various competitive exams, highlighting the scheme’s positive impact, he said.

Launched on February 16, 2021, this forward-thinking initiative is designed to guide students from disadvantaged backgrounds towards a better future. Through it, students receive free coaching, quality education, and all the necessary resources to prepare for competitive exams. Students also receive question banks, and digital content to enhance their preparation. Additionally, offline classes are organised when needed, allowing teachers to engage directly with students and address their concerns.

What sets this initiative apart is its holistic approach. The programme not only focuses on academic coaching, but also prepares students mentally, physically, and professionally.

The U.P. government has successfully implemented the scheme in all the 75 districts, under close monitoring and under the supervision of the state government. A dedicated Abhyudaya Secretariat has been established in Lucknow to oversee the daily operations of these centres.

Among the districts, Lucknow has the highest number of 11 centres, followed by 6 in Kaushambi, and 5 in Gorakhpur. Varanasi and Bahraich each have 4 centres. Pawan Kumar Yadav, co-in-charge of the Abhyudaya Yojana, stated that more than 82,209 candidates have received training through this initiative.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On