Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana: Arming poor youth with education: beneficiaries crack UPSC, UPPSC

The Abhyudaya Yojana, launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is proving to be a significant support for students from economically weaker and deprived sections of Uttar Pradesh. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Since the inception of the scheme, 46 candidates have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, while 121 have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination, securing positions as officers, he said.

To date, the programme has provided training to 82,209 candidates across 156 centres operating in 75 districts statewide. Approximately 700 of these trainees have achieved success in various competitive exams, highlighting the scheme’s positive impact, he said.

Launched on February 16, 2021, this forward-thinking initiative is designed to guide students from disadvantaged backgrounds towards a better future. Through it, students receive free coaching, quality education, and all the necessary resources to prepare for competitive exams. Students also receive question banks, and digital content to enhance their preparation. Additionally, offline classes are organised when needed, allowing teachers to engage directly with students and address their concerns.

What sets this initiative apart is its holistic approach. The programme not only focuses on academic coaching, but also prepares students mentally, physically, and professionally.

The U.P. government has successfully implemented the scheme in all the 75 districts, under close monitoring and under the supervision of the state government. A dedicated Abhyudaya Secretariat has been established in Lucknow to oversee the daily operations of these centres.

Among the districts, Lucknow has the highest number of 11 centres, followed by 6 in Kaushambi, and 5 in Gorakhpur. Varanasi and Bahraich each have 4 centres. Pawan Kumar Yadav, co-in-charge of the Abhyudaya Yojana, stated that more than 82,209 candidates have received training through this initiative.