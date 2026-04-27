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Multiple vehicle collision in UP's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive

Multiple vehicle collision in UP's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 10:24 am IST
PTI |
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Bahraich , Two drivers were charred to death and another person was seriously injured in a multiple-vehicle collision near Assam Chauraha area here, police said on Monday.

Multiple vehicle collision in UP's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive

A Punjab-registered truck loaded with iron machinery, a Haryana-registered cement-laden trailer and a Lucknow-registered pickup vehicle collided with each other on the Bahraich bypass on Sunday night.

Following the collision, a massive fire broke out in the front portions of the truck and the trailer. Both drivers got trapped inside their cabins and were burnt alive, police added.

It took nearly three hours to extricate the bodies as the mangled vehicle parts had to be cut open using a machine.

Station House Officer of Dargah Shareef police station said the deceased driver of the Haryana-registered trailer has been identified as Jeetlal Yadav , a resident of Prayagraj. His helper sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

It was the injured helper who identified the deceased.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Multiple vehicle collision in UP's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Multiple vehicle collision in UP's Bahraich, two drivers burnt alive
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