Minor, 5 others booked for murder of 7-year-old

Six people, including a minor and his parents, were booked for murder of a seven-year-old boy, whose body was recovered from a water-filled pit in Kala Pahad locality of Thakurganj police station limits on Sunday, police officials said on Monday. (Pic fpr representation)

In the incident, the deceased, Abdul Samad of Ashraf Nagar locality, had died due to drowning in Kala Pahad locality on Saturday afternoon. Police initially believed that the boy died while playing near the pit, but footage of a CCTV camera installed nearby revealed that he was pushed into the water by another minor boy.

Based on the finding, the deceased boy’s father, Ahmad Saifi, lodged an FIR against six people including the minor boy, his parents and his maternal uncle and aunt for murder and hatching a criminal conspiracy.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, confirmed the CCTV footage shows the minor boy pushing the deceased into the water and that an FIR has been lodged in the matter.

