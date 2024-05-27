Murder of Retd IAS officer’s wife: Two detained, Lko police say aide in family hired contract killers

Two days after the incident, the police team probing the high-profile murder of a retired IAS officer’s wife at their residence on Saturday morning is said to be close to working out the case. Mohini Dubey during a vacation (Sourced)

Police sources revealed they are close to nabbing the accused and a person close to the family is linked to the murder of Mohini Dubey, 58.

“The investigation also hints at hired contract killers by the close aide. Police suspect that the two people seen in the CCTV footage are the contract killers hired by someone in the family,” said a senior official privy to the investigation.

Fresh footage on social media has also surfaced and reportedly, the two men are seen at over 20 different places between Sector-20 and Neelmatha in Cantt.

On Saturday, Mohini Dubey, wife of Devendra Nath Dubey, 75, was found dead in a ransacked room on the first floor of the house, located under the Ghazipur police station area.

Police on Sunday spotted the two accused on a two-wheeler after scanning over 350 CCTV footage. Earlier, the police also quizzed the victim’s husband and his driver but were yet to make any arrests.

With the new footage, the needle of suspicion is now on both the driver, Ravi and his brother, Akhilesh because both lived in the Telibagh area and frequently visited Cantt and Nilmatha areas.

Four police teams formed to investigate the matter have interrogated both brothers at different times. Four servants are also being quizzed by police.

The couple’s social media posts suggested that they loved going on vacations as their Facebook had several posts of their vacation both in India and abroad. Mohini’s FB posts suggested that she was in love with nature and greenery with scores of pictures of flowers, and trees.