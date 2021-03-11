IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Muslims in Varanasi shower petals on Shiva devotees, hail Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb
Muslims in Varanasi were seen showering flower petals on Hindu devotees on Mahashivratri(HT Photo)
Muslims in Varanasi were seen showering flower petals on Hindu devotees on Mahashivratri(HT Photo)
lucknow news

Muslims in Varanasi shower petals on Shiva devotees, hail Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb

  • The Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb, refers to the fusion Hindu and Muslim cultures found in the central plains of northern India.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST

A group of Muslims in Kashi showered flower petals on devotees of Lord Shiva in Godowlia area of Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a Hindu festival on Thursday. They said they wanted to give out the message of brotherhood in line with the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganges–Yamuna Culture).

The devotees were in a long queue leading to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. “This is Kashi… the abode of Lord Shiva. The ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ has been thriving here for ages and we showered petals on the devotees,” said one Mohammad Asif, who was among those who felicitated the devotees.

He said, “I want to give a message that there is no casteism and communalism in Kashi. We celebrate Eid, Diwali and Holi together. From Kashi, I want to send the message of brotherhood to the whole world.”

The Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb, refers to the fusion Hindu and Muslim cultures found in the central plains of northern India, especially the region that falls between the banks of Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

Also Read: Unperturbed with defections Mayawati holds review meet for UP panchayat polls

Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as 'Shakti' (power).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh news mahashivratri
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Chhatar Manzil gondola may be 200 years old: BSIP carbon dating test

By Oliver Fredrick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:55 PM IST
: The mysterious gondola that was found buried on the premises of nawabi-era Chhatar Manzil here is approximately 200 years old
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Follow strategy for India to be superpower by 2047: CM Yogi

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:53 PM IST
: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was a need to follow a strategy for India to establish itself as a superpower by the time the country celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Akhilesh kicks of 2022 election campaign with cycle rally from Azam’s bastion

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:50 PM IST
: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav kicked off his party’s campaign for 2022 assembly elections with a cycle rally from Rampur on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

PANCHAYAT POLLS HC stays release of final list of reserved seats till March 15

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:48 PM IST
: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday stayed the publication of the final list of seats reserved for the panchayat polls till March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

Ayush Kishore case: HC stays arrest of BJP MP’s son

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has provided relief to Ayush Kishore, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj, from instant arrest in a case related with alleged scripted attack on him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

LU alumna wins Sahitya Akademi Award

By Rajeev Mullick, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Noted poet, social worker and novelist Anamilka (she goes by one name) on Friday won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 for her collection of poems ‘Tokri Mein Digant--Theri Gatha: 2014’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
lucknow news

UP cop humiliated rape survivor’s father before a truck hit, killed him: Family

By Haidar Naqvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The family on Wednesday blamed the accused for the accident and said the police were initially reluctant to file a gang-rape complaint and that they made the survivor undergo medical examination five times
READ FULL STORY
Close
representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh govt orders removal of religious construction on roads

By Manish Chandra Pandey
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:23 AM IST
The communication from the state’s home department also makes it clear for constructions made before January 1, 2011, to be shifted within 6 months in a phased manner to some private property owned by person(s) of that religion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Efforts are also going on to increase the vaccination percentage among the elderly.(REUTERS)
Efforts are also going on to increase the vaccination percentage among the elderly.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Covid vaccination in full swing, crosses 22-lakh mark

By Gaurav Saigal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:39 AM IST
  • While 17,11,376 beneficiaries have received the first dose, 5,38,549 have been given the second and final dose; 68% health workers are among the second dose recipients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his press conference in Moradabad. (File Pic/Representational)(PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his press conference in Moradabad. (File Pic/Representational)(PTI)
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav predicts a repeat of Uttarakhand in Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:22 AM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav also continued to build on his claim that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was taking credit for projects started during Yadav's tenure as the CM of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the Gram Chaupal programme at Gangaganj. (File/Representational Photo)
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched the Gram Chaupal programme at Gangaganj. (File/Representational Photo)
lucknow news

BJP launches rural-connect drive ahead of UP panchayat polls

By Manish Chandra Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • The idea for ‘gram chaupal’ was mooted by national BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, during his recent visit to Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has inducted leaders from other parties into the SP fold with much fanfare.(PTI Photo)
lucknow news

In run-up to UP polls, several leaders switch loyalties to Samajwadi Party

By Pankaj Jaiswal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 AM IST
  • Time is right for party-hoppers to switch loyalties as the state is now into poll mode, says an expert.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior police official said policemen are sensitized to the need to behave properly while dealing with the public, however, some policemen still cross the line.(HT/Picture for representation)
A senior police official said policemen are sensitized to the need to behave properly while dealing with the public, however, some policemen still cross the line.(HT/Picture for representation)
lucknow news

UP cop shunted for trampling on rosary, hitting woman vendor’s hand with boot

By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:27 AM IST
  • The incident came to light after a video showing police head constable's ill treatment of a woman vendor went viral on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

UP needs to strike balance to meet fiscal challenge

By Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:28 PM IST
: The Uttar Pradesh government, which presented a large budget of 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
lucknow news

No riots in three years changed UP’s image globally: UP Govt

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
: Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed that the state recorded no incident of communal riots in last three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP