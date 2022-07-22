NAAC team relish lunch made by PhD scholars of Lucknow University
A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) interacted with parents, teachers and students of Lucknow University (LU) on Friday, the second day of their three-day visit, and enquired about facilities provided by the varsity.
An eight-member NAAC team is visiting Lucknow University for evaluation and grading of the century-old varsity.
LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014 and this time they are vying for better grades.
The team went to Kailash Mahila Hostel and had lunch prepared by the PhD scholars of Golden Jubilee Girls Hostel.
The students claimed the team relished the delicacies prepared by them.
Sakshi Singh prepared Niharika Saag, Anjali Mishra made mango kheer, Nikita Singh made fruit truffle (desert), Shikha Pathak cooked matar mushroom, Nimisha Gupta made Dahi Vada while Lipika Bhatt came up with salad.
“The girl students had a privilege to serve these delicious foods which were liked by the team,” said one of the students.
Later, at the office of dean students’ welfare, a meeting was held between NAAC team and international students studying at LU.
The team enquired about the hostel facilities and life away from their country.
They also interacted with office bearers of the meritorious student’s council.
During the day, the team inspected the departments of Botany, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Education, Public Administration, Physical Education Science, Journalism and Hindi among others.
The team also inspected Placement Cell, Career Guidance and Counseling Cell, Dean Student Welfare Office, Placement Cell, Career Counseling and Happy Thinking Lab, APJ Kalam Center of Innovation, Institute of Food Processing and Technology, Institute of Wildlife Science.
On day one of the visit on Thursday, LU vice-chancellor Alok Kumar Rai had made an hour-long presentation before the NAAC team, listing out achievements of the university as per NAAC guidelines, research work and publications by teachers and placements of students. Rai had also elaborated on academic reforms in the light of NEP-2020 implementation.
