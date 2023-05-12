Students take part in Jal Gyan Yatra; go on educational tour to STP

To raise awareness about the importance of water conservation, the first ‘Jal Gyan Yatra’ was organised by the Namami Gange Mission and rural water supply department here on Thursday in which over 100 school students participated. Students taking part in Jal Gyan Yatra in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT)

Besides, the students of the state capital were exposed to the ambitious projects of the Prime Minister like Har Ghar Jal Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

In this first Jal Gyan Yatra, a group of 120 students from 11 schools including St Joseph’s College and Lucknow Public School, actively participated in the educational tour to Bharwara sewage treatment plant (STP). The objective of the visit was to enhance the academic knowledge of the students by providing them with practical experience of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) functioning.

The staff of Suez, the organisation managing sewage infrastructure in Lucknow, welcomed the students and their teachers and they were thoroughly introduced to the functioning of STP. The students also interacted with the officials present at the STP and asked various questions related to the treatment of sewage water.

The students were given information about how STP works, its structure and other information. The students were also informed about the structure of the sewerage system of the city.

Expressing happiness over the educational tour, Rajesh Mathpal, project director, Suez India said, “We are happy to organise this educational tour to acquaint the students with the working of STP. We hope that this programme has enhanced their knowledge about the importance of clean water and the role of STPs in ensuring sustainable environmental protection. We urge all students to take an active interest in water conservation and contribute towards creating a better tomorrow.”

During the educational tour, project manager finance Ankita Patel, district coordinator Dr Harpal Singh, capacity building and training coordinator Sumit Bhatnagar and other officials were present.

In the first phase of the Jal Gyan Yatra, students of government primary council and private schools in Lucknow were shown the changing picture of rural UP with the efforts of the state government.

The department had made complete preparations for the health, safety and facilities of the students. Keeping the weather in mind, the ambulance of the health department was resent on the spot.