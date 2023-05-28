Darpan theatre fest ends, final production gets standing ovation

LUCKNOW: On the final day of Darpan’s Diamond Jubilee National Theatre Festival on Saturday, the troupe from National School of Drama staged ‘Duvidha’, originally written by the late Indian writer Vijaydan Detha, as a one-act play titled ‘Mai Ri Mein Ka Se Kahoon.’ The play was staged thrice on the same day at Bharatendy Natya Akademi here, with a hall overflowing with audience each time.

The staging of ‘Mai Ri Mein Ka Se Kahoon’, as the final production of the Darpan Diamond Jubilee National Theatre Festival at the Thrust Auditorium at Bharatendu Natya Akademi. (Sourced)

The story of a woman’s dilemma in life, between following her heart or following the often conflicting societal norms was enacted masterfully by the actors, in the form of a musical drama, with live instrumentals accompanying the stage performers. This play was directed for the stage by experienced theatre artist Ajay Kumar.

It is the story of a newly-wed girl, who through the twists of fate, knowingly falls in love with a ghost who, after being entranced by her beauty, takes the form of her travelling husband and treats her with more affection than her own husband ever did. Caught in the trappings of a family and a village that are bound to traditions and do not sympathise with the emotions of a young girl who has been left behind by her husband off on a five-year-long work trip - she finds herself confined in her unfortunate and loveless life, until the ghost comes into her life, and then again after they are separated.

It is perhaps the first time that a show has been performed thrice in the same day, in Lucknow’s history of stage productions.

The shows invited several prominent personalities from Lucknow from politics, law enforcement and the theatre fraternity as chief guests, like politician Aparna Yadav, theatre veteran Raj Bisaria and ADG Police SK Mathur, among others.

The actors showed their talents in acting, singing and dancing - most of them, including the lead actors, transitioning from scene to scene without once leaving the stage. The audience were thrilled with the way the theatre festival ended with a stunning production much appreciated by enthusiasts and others alike.

The performances, the backstage crew, as well as the instrumentalists all received a standing ovation from the crowd during curtain call. The clapping continued without a rest while all the actors, the director, and crew members were introduced to the audience.

