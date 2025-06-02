Naturally-ripened, sweeter Dussehri to hit UP markets by June 10

As mangoes begin to dominate markets across Uttar Pradesh, growers from Malihabad, India’s renowned mango belt, have cautioned that most of the mangoes currently on sale have been harvested early and ripened artificially. Growers say this year’s mango crop has benefited from well-timed rain and favourable weather. (HT file)

According to farmers and agri scientists, the authentic, naturally ripened Dussehri mangoes will start arriving in markets only by June 10 and this year, they are expected to be sweeter given the ideal weather.

“The farmers will start plucking them from June 5, which will continue for 2-3 days and that will take another 1-2 days to reach markets,” said Upendra Kumar Singh, general secretary, Awadh Mango Producer Horticulture Committee.

“Right now, what you see in the markets are mangoes that have been plucked too early and ripened using carbide,” said Singh, who is also a farmer in Malihabad. “These may look ready, but they are not naturally matured and lack the signature sweetness and aroma of Dussehri,” he added.

Growers say this year’s crop has benefited from well-timed rain and favourable weather. “This season, the weather was on our side. Mangoes have ripened well on the trees,” said Insram Ali, president, All India Mango Growers’ Association in Malihabad. “We’re expecting the naturally ripened Dussehri to be exceptionally sweet and full of flavour. Customers who wait till June 10 will enjoy mangoes the way they are meant to taste,” he added.

Both Ali and Singh have appealed to people to wait for the naturally-ripened mangoes to hit the markets. According to them, rushing mangoes to the market before they are naturally ready not only affects taste but also the reputation of Malihabad’s world-famous Dussehri.

“The real joy of Dussehri lies in its natural ripening when the fruit softens on the tree and its natural sugar content peaks,” added Singh. “This year, we can proudly say the quality will be among the best,” he said.

According to T Damodaran, director, ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), not all the mangoes available in the market now have been ripened using carbide. “Even though the majority of the mangoes available are the ones ripened unnaturally, it would be wrong to put all in that category. 20-30% of the mangoes in the market are naturally ripened as many of them fell during the thunderstorms,” he said.

When asked about the mango quality this year, he said, “Mangoes this year would be good and tasty. However, a little more heat will be required for best taste.” With the countdown to the real mango season begins, ICAR-CISH scientists have urged people to show a little patience.