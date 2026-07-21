NCMC launch: Lko Metro joins India’s unified mobility network

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) on Tuesday launched the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Lucknow, bringing the city into India’s “One Nation, One Card” ecosystem. The card was launched by UPMRC managing director Sushil Kumar.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Now, commuters travelling on the Lucknow Metro can now use a single smart card for journeys not just in the state capital, but also across other metro systems and public transport networks that have adopted the NCMC.

With the rollout, Lucknow becomes the latest metro city in Uttar Pradesh after Kanpur and Agra to offer the interoperable transport card. The NCMC can be used on metro systems, buses, parking facilities and retail outlets where the platform has been implemented, allowing passengers to travel across multiple cities without purchasing separate tickets.

Speaking at the launch, Sushil Kumar said the card is designed to enable seamless travel across the country while reducing the need to stand in queues for tickets. He added that the initiative will save commuters both time and effort by integrating multiple transport services under a single payment system.

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{{^usCountry}} To encourage adoption, UPMRC has announced a 10% discount on every Metro journey made using the NCMC card in Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To encourage adoption, UPMRC has announced a 10% discount on every Metro journey made using the NCMC card in Lucknow. {{/usCountry}}

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The corporation also clarified that both the existing Go Smart Card and the new NCMC card will remain valid for now. Passengers have been advised to use the balance available on their current Go Smart Cards. UPMRC will soon open a special exchange window, allowing commuters to replace their existing cards with NCMC cards free of charge within 30 days.

The NCMC card will be available at Airtel Payments Bank kiosks located at all Lucknow Metro stations. It can be issued instantly through OTP-based authentication without requiring KYC. The card carries a non-refundable issuance fee of ₹100 and can be recharged through NCMC kiosks, ticket vending machines (TVMs), the Lucknow Metro app, the Airtel app, and via UPI or debit/credit cards.

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Passengers holding NCMC-enabled debit or credit cards issued by any of the 23 participating banks can also use them directly for Metro travel.