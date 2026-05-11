NCRB 2024 data: Hotspot Lko records 78% spike in suicides

Uttar Pradesh has bucked the national trend of declining suicides, with the state’s overall numbers remaining virtually unchanged in 2024 even as several major urban centres, particularly Lucknow and Meerut, witnessed sharp and deeply concerning spikes in suicide deaths, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India 2024.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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Lucknow emerged as one of the country’s most concerning hotspots, recording a staggering increase in suicides. The state capital reported 389 suicides in 2024 against 218 in 2023 — among the sharpest rise of 78.44 recorded by any major Indian city . Only Meerut reported steeper percentage increase of 151.724%, with suicides rising from 29 to 73 cases, while Patna recorded a steep increase of 78.124%, with suicides rising from 160 to 285 cases.

Prayagraj also showed a worrying rise with cases increasing from 140 to 194. Agra recorded a comparatively moderate increase of 147 in 2023 to 157 in 2024. In contrast, Kanpur — despite continuing to report one of the highest absolute suicide figures in Uttar Pradesh — registered an improvement witn 724 cases in 2023 to 687 cases in 2024. Varanasi remained unchanged at 197 cases.

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{{^usCountry}} The sharp increase in Lucknow is particularly significant because several major Indian metros either reported stable figures or witnessed declines. Delhi recorded a 7.2% drop, Mumbai saw a marginal decline of 0.6%, while Chennai registered a slight fall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sharp increase in Lucknow is particularly significant because several major Indian metros either reported stable figures or witnessed declines. Delhi recorded a 7.2% drop, Mumbai saw a marginal decline of 0.6%, while Chennai registered a slight fall. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The NCRB data presents a contrasting picture for India’s most populous state as the overall statewide figures appear stable on paper, city-level data points to rapidly intensifying urban stress and mental health concerns. At the national level, total suicides declined marginally by 0.4% in 2024, falling from 1,71,418 cases in 2023 to 1,70,746. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NCRB data presents a contrasting picture for India’s most populous state as the overall statewide figures appear stable on paper, city-level data points to rapidly intensifying urban stress and mental health concerns. At the national level, total suicides declined marginally by 0.4% in 2024, falling from 1,71,418 cases in 2023 to 1,70,746. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Uttar Pradesh, however, suicides stood at 9,180 in 2024 compared to 9,154 in 2023, showing almost no improvement and reflecting a marginal variation of around 0.3%. Although the state technically performed slightly better than the all-India average decline, the near-stagnant trend suggests that Uttar Pradesh has failed to achieve any meaningful reduction in self-harm deaths despite rapid urbanisation and expansion of public infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Uttar Pradesh, however, suicides stood at 9,180 in 2024 compared to 9,154 in 2023, showing almost no improvement and reflecting a marginal variation of around 0.3%. Although the state technically performed slightly better than the all-India average decline, the near-stagnant trend suggests that Uttar Pradesh has failed to achieve any meaningful reduction in self-harm deaths despite rapid urbanisation and expansion of public infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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Among major states, Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of suicides in the country with 22,174 deaths in 2024, though it registered a 2.3% decline with 22,687 deaths in 2023. Tamil Nadu recorded 19,065 suicides with a 2.5% reduction, while Madhya Pradesh reported a 1.1% fall. In contrast, Bihar witnessed a steep 44.4% jump in suicides, with cases rising from 926 in 2023 to 1,337 in 2024. Manipur recorded one of the sharpest increases nationally at 68%.

The NCRB figures indicate that while several large states have gradually reduced suicide deaths, Uttar Pradesh’s numbers have remained stubbornly static, pointing towards persistent underlying social, economic and psychological stress factors.

The city-wise NCRB data reveals a far more alarming trend within Uttar Pradesh.

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Across 89 major Indian cities, suicides increased in 2024, rising from 26,995 cases in 2023 to 28,150. Several Uttar Pradesh cities recorded increases far exceeding the national urban average.

Urban stress emerging as a major challenge

Professor Manini Srivastava of department of psychology, Lucknow University believes the steep increase in Uttar Pradesh’s urban centres may reflect mounting pressures linked to mental health challenges, unemployment, financial insecurity, academic stress, family disputes, social isolation and substance abuse.

The NCRB figures suggest that while Uttar Pradesh has managed to avoid a dramatic statewide escalation in suicides, the worsening trend in cities indicates a growing urban mental health crisis that may require targeted intervention.

The data also underscores the widening gap between statewide averages and city-level realities.

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