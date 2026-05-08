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NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

Published on: May 08, 2026 12:02 am IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau for 2024 indicates that the law and order situation has improved in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Thursday.

NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

According to the NCRB report, 35,44,608 criminal cases were registered across the country in 2024. While the national crime rate stood at 252.3, the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh was recorded at a significantly lower 180.2.

Uttar Pradesh ranks 18th in the country in terms of overall crime despite accounting for nearly 17 per cent of India's population, the statement said.

Crime rate defined as the number of crimes per one lakh population is considered the most reliable indicator for assessing the law and order situation in a state, as it balances the impact of population size and growth.

According to NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh ranked 29th in the number of murder cases and 26th in the number of attempted murder cases among all states and Union Territories.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt
Home / Cities / Lucknow / NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt
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