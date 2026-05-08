Lucknow, The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau for 2024 indicates that the law and order situation has improved in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Thursday.

NCRB report indicates improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Govt

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the NCRB report, 35,44,608 criminal cases were registered across the country in 2024. While the national crime rate stood at 252.3, the crime rate in Uttar Pradesh was recorded at a significantly lower 180.2.

Uttar Pradesh ranks 18th in the country in terms of overall crime despite accounting for nearly 17 per cent of India's population, the statement said.

Crime rate defined as the number of crimes per one lakh population is considered the most reliable indicator for assessing the law and order situation in a state, as it balances the impact of population size and growth.

According to NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh ranked 29th in the number of murder cases and 26th in the number of attempted murder cases among all states and Union Territories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In cases related to outraging the modesty of women, the state stood in 20th position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In cases related to outraging the modesty of women, the state stood in 20th position. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The state was at the lowest position nationally in kidnapping for ransom as well as in dacoity cases. In robbery cases, it stood at the 28th position. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state was at the lowest position nationally in kidnapping for ransom as well as in dacoity cases. In robbery cases, it stood at the 28th position. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In rape cases, Uttar Pradesh ranked 24th, while it stood at the 19th position in rioting-related offences. Cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act placed the state at the 23rd position nationally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In rape cases, Uttar Pradesh ranked 24th, while it stood at the 19th position in rioting-related offences. Cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act placed the state at the 23rd position nationally. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The state ranked 17th in crimes against women and 27th in crimes against children, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state ranked 17th in crimes against women and 27th in crimes against children, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the government statement, the figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh's position in crime control is comparatively better than several other states and Union Territories. It also attributed the trend to the state government's "zero tolerance" policy against crime and criminals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the government statement, the figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh's position in crime control is comparatively better than several other states and Union Territories. It also attributed the trend to the state government's "zero tolerance" policy against crime and criminals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON