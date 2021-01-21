NCW chairperson meets UP DGP, discusses role of police in women safety
National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh DGP H C Awasthy and discussed issues related to women safety, including the status of pending complaints.
"Met @dgpup in the morning with the pending cases from UP. Discussed various issues of women safety in the state and role of police in it. Mr Awasthi apprised initiatives taken by @Uppolice like #MissionShakti, 112 help line, safe city project," the Chairperson said in a tweet.
Sharma, who was on an official visit to the state from January 18 to 20, highlighted the issue of pending complaints related to women safety, on which the commission has not received any report from the police.
According to a statement from the NCW, the DGP apprised Sharma about the initiatives of the UP Police pertaining to the security of women, including a '112' emergency helpline number, Mission Shakti and the state police's Safe City Project.
Sharma also stressed the need for gender sensitization among police personnel in the state.
The DGP also assured that SPs (superintendents of police) of all districts concerned will be directed to inform about the action taken in these matters and the reports will be sent to the commission at the earliest, according to the statement.
Awasthy also assured the NCW chairperson that gender sensitisation of police officials will be conducted all over the state in collaboration with the commission.
Meanwhile, Sharma also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed issues related to welfare of the women in the state.
"Met Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath Ji and discussed issues related to welfare of women in the state," a tweet said.
