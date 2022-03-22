Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Nearly 1.8 cr primary,upper primary students in UPappear in offline exams

In the past two academic years, the annual examinations could not be held for students enrolled in UP government-run primary and upper primary schools because of Covid-19.
Students of Kanya upper primary school, Garhishyam, in Kandhla block of Shamli district participating in the examinations (Sourced)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow : After two years of the pandemic, nearly 1.8 crore students enrolled in state government-run primary and upper primary schools appeared in the Basic Shiksha Parishad’s annual examinations.

Additional director, basic education, Lalita Pradeep said, “It was heartening to see our students writing the annual examination physically. In the past two academic years, the annual examinations could not be held because of Covid-19.”

Away from school for almost two years, the students attended online classes at home. Students remained connected to class -wise education through WhatsApp groups created by the school. The educational support was made available to the students through online quiz, read along app and Diksha app by the government.

The education was imparted through various portals on which lakhs of students remained connected and benefited from the audio- videos and PDFs made for their benefit.

After the examination, the students looked satisfied with the question paper. The parents also showed enthusiasm for the examinations.

