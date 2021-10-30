NEET solver gang case: Varanasi police send details of 25 candidates to NTA

Commissionerate of police, Varanasi, on Saturday sent a report containing all details of the 25 candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), who were allegedly in touch with a solver gang busted here in September, to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withhold their results, said police commissioner A Satish Ganesh. The NTA conducts NEET examination.

Sample finger prints on the form were also obtained for matching the fingerprints of all these 25 candidates. “After some time, teams will be sent to other states for investigation,” said Ganesh and added that “the strategy has already been prepared for further action in the solver gang case”. He said concrete evidence was being gathered to oppose anticipatory bail.

The police had busted a NEET solver gang in Varanasi on September 13 this year and had arrested two alleged members of the gang, including a woman and her mother, from a NEET examination centre at St Francis’ Xavier School, Tadia Sona Talab in Sarnath. Later, four more members of the gang were arrested.