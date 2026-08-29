Nepal flood impact: Household items, carcasses sweep into UP’s Kushinagar

Even three days after devastating flash floods struck Nepal on August 26, the impact continues to be felt downstream as carcasses, debris, and household belongings are swept into Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district through the Narayani river, officials said.

A live fish weighing around 60 kg was caught in the swollen Narayani river near Hanuman Ganj Thokar in Kushinagar’s Khadda area. (Sourced)

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Carcasses of deer and fish were reportedly carried by the strong river currents. A large quantity of debris and household articles, believed to have washed away from upstream settlements, has also reached areas along the river in Kushinagar.

The flow of debris and carcasses into the Indian side highlights the scale of destruction caused by the flash floods in Nepal. Meanwhile, a giant fish weighing around 60 kg was caught in the swollen Narayani river near Hanuman Ganj Thokar in Kushinagar’s Khadda area.

Confirming this, CO, Khadda, Ravindra Kumar Singh said locals managed to catch the giant fish from the swollen river. Videos and photographs of the fish circulated widely on social media. Locals said they had rarely seen a fish of such a large size in the river.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities advised residents in nearby areas to remain alert and avoid venturing into the swollen river. The development comes days after severe floods in Nepal sent huge volumes of water downstream into the Narayani, which enters India as the Gandak. The powerful current has since carried debris, household belongings and other material into villages along the river in Kushinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities advised residents in nearby areas to remain alert and avoid venturing into the swollen river. The development comes days after severe floods in Nepal sent huge volumes of water downstream into the Narayani, which enters India as the Gandak. The powerful current has since carried debris, household belongings and other material into villages along the river in Kushinagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Sub-divisional magistrate, Khadda, Sarvesh Kumar Singh said, “Water levels and the river’s flow are being closely monitored. The movement of fish and other aquatic life during such high flows is not unusual as strong currents can carry them downstream.”