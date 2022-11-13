Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NER collects over 50 crore in fines this year

Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The North Eastern Railways (NER) has collected over ₹50 crore fine in the year till October this year

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The North Eastern Railways (NER) has collected over 50 crore fine in the year till October this year.

49,82,37,845 was collected from 7,06,652 people as fine for travelling ticketless in 1,051 drives conducted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a total of 72,26,229 has been collected from 10,629 people for breaking other rules of the railways. An amount of 7,96,895 was also recovered as fine from unnecessary chain-pulling from 995 people, with the total reaching 50,62,60,969, according to information shared by North Eastern Railways.

“Last year, in 2021, the total fine collected was 100 crore, the highest in railway history. However, we have set a higher goal for this year and expect to complete it this year,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), North Eastern Railways.

“This is done to curb ticketless travel, as well as to protect passengers and provide a hassle-free journey and the amount which is collected goes into the revenue of Railway earning,” he added.

Under ‘Operation Amanat,’ the RPF went above and beyond the call of duty to assist passengers by retrieving and returning their misplaced or abandoned luggage, including mobile phones, laptops, jewellery, and other valuables and cash.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel -commercial and other departments collectively – not only safeguard railway property but also save lives, rescue runaway children, and retrieve passengers’ lost or left-behind luggage. Under ‘Operation Amanat’ the RPF has retrieved and returned to around 594 passengers their luggage valued at about 91,30,049 and stolen items worth 85,79,362 were recovered amounting to 2,86,39,460 in the Gorakhpur division alone.

