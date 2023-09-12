Principal chief materials officer of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, KC Joshi was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Lucknow unit on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, said senior CBI officials.

NER officer arrested for demanding, accepting bribe in Gorakhpur (Pic for representation)

They said an FIR was registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on Monday for accepting gratification other than lawful remuneration at the CBI, ACB Lucknow unit on the complaint of Pranav Tripathi, proprietor of M/S Sukti Associates.

They said the trap was laid on getting the complaint about demand of bribe and the accused was arrested accepting bribe of ₹ 5 lakh from the complainant.

The officials said further searches were carried out at his office and residences in Gorakhpur and New Delhi in this connection.

The officials said the complainant alleged that the accused demanded bribe of ₹7 lakh for not cancelling the registration of his firm from the GEM (Government e-Marketplace) portal, which is meant for procurement of goods and services for all central government and state government ministries, departments, public sector units and affiliated organizations and it endeavors to make public procurement process transparent, efficient and inclusive.

They said the complaint was received on September 9 and has been discreetly verified. The probe prima facie substantiated the allegations.