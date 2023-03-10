New bus service to connect all U.P. districts with Delhi soon

Each Uttar Pradesh district will soon be connected to the national capital through a new bus service the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) plans to launch to help people reach Delhi in morning and set out on return journey the same night, officials aware of the development said.

The new service will help people reach Delhi in morning and set out on return journey the same night. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week only, chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a new bus service Rajdhani Express, connecting state’s all 75 districts with Lucknow. The corporation has now planned a similar service for Delhi proposed to be named Rajdhani Delhi Service.

“We have decided to launch a new bus service for Delhi on the pattern of the one launched for the state capital recently and modalities for the same are being worked out,” said additional managing director, UPSRTC, Annapurna Garg.

“The new bus service will connect all the districts in U.P. to the national capital in such a way as people reach Delhi in morning, do their work and start return journey the same night by the same bus to reach home the next morning,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to launch the new service, according to another official, had been taken on the basis an internal survey done by the corporation. “The fleet of Rajdhani bus service may also comprise sleeper-cum chair cars apart from ordinary buses though final decision on type of buses to be operated is yet to be taken,” the official said.