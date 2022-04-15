New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days

LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days.

“In all, 108 new cases were reported from among 1,04,541 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours. There are 442 active cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.

On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise.

Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 43 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 35, Lucknow 10, Fatehpur and Jaunpur three each and Gorakhpur and Balrampur two each, according to the state health department data.

In Lucknow also, the number of new cases went up to 10 against 6 a day before. Among the 10 new Covid patients, 8 were men and two women. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.

Covid cases in the state capital were reported from Aliganj (3), Chinhat (2) and Indira Nagar (1). Among new cases in Lucknow, four had travel history from other states and their contact tracing was being done, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“If people have guests from other states, they should watch out for any symptoms among them and if they find symptoms, the guests must be screened/tested for Covid,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Till now UP has tested 10,96,75,744 Covid samples and 20,47,443 patients have recovered in the state.

The Lucknow health department has decided to run a special Covid vaccination campaign for children between 12 and 15 years of age from April 16.

This campaign will involve 253 schools across the state capital to ensure a large number of children get their vaccine dose.

Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 30,68,99,528 Covid vaccine doses, including 16,90,15,489 first dose and 13,53,14,792 second dose. Among children between 12 and 15 years of age, 3004286 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered.

No death was reported among Covid patients during the day. Till now, 23499 deaths have been reported in UP.