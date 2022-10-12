New India takes pride in its cultural and spiritual heritage, says Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the “new India” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a lot of pride in preserving its cultural heritage and cited Ujjain Corridor’s inauguration on Tuesday as a boost to the glory of the ancient Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh to back his point.

Adityanath said this soon after unveiling the statue of Hindu philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya at Ayodhya’s Radha Soami Temple in Golaghat.

“The new India under PM Modi takes great pride in its cultural and spiritual heritage. You would have noticed the first phase of the grand Ujjain Corridor of Mahakal temple that was inaugurated by the PM. In December 2021, you would have noticed the inauguration of the grand Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor. That was preceded by the completion of the first phase of the renovation of the area around the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand, which was preceded by laying of the foundation stone of a grand and majestic Ram temple that is now coming up in Ayodhya,” said Adityanath.

“The new India greatly values its Vedas and Upanishads, the timeless philosophy, message of oneness and well-being of all. Our priests and other spiritual and great personalities have always shown us that the path to salvation lies in ‘lok kalyan’ (people’s welfare),” he added.

Adityanath, who is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt that played a significant role in the Ayodhya temple movement, said it was a matter of happiness that the statue of dignity of Swami Ramanujacharya has been unveiled in Ayodhya at a time when a grand Ram temple was coming up there.

“It is a matter of pride that after 120 years, the statue of dignity of Swami Ramanujacharya has been unveiled in Ayodhya, the land of Ram. Our country is blessed with ancient knowledge and following Ramanujacharya ji’s sacred teachings is also a way to move on the path of the Almighty, a path that would also protect us from evil influences,” said Adiyanath.

“We have had great thinkers, philosophers and social reformers who, in different eras, have given direction to the country and society,” he said while urging people to associate with the path of welfare of all, one which he said, would also lead to the realization of the goal of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (one India, great India)’.